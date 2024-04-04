Indian enterprises have generated nearly half of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) transactions in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, according to a report by Zscaler.

AI adoption trends differ globally as regulations, requirements, technology infrastructure, cultural considerations, and other factors play key roles. At 16 per cent, India produces the second-highest percentage of enterprise AI transactions globally, coming second to the US. The country’s accelerated commitment to driving innovation is a likely contributor to this growth number.

In the APAC region, there has been a staggering increase of nearly 1.3 billion (135 per cent) more enterprise AI transactions compared to EMEA. This surge can likely be attributed to India’s extensive usage and adoption of AI tools for conducting business across the tech sector, and it may suggest a higher concentration of tech jobs, stronger willingness to adopt new innovations, and fewer barriers to usage, said the report.

“India leading the charge in APAC when it comes to AI usage is a clear indication of the country’s unwavering commitment to leveraging technology to drive innovation and positive change. As we strive towards the transformative “Viksit Bharat vision by 2047,” AI emerges as a powerful force, infusing intelligence into every facet of our society,” said Sudip Banerjee, CTO, Asia Pacific & Japan at Zscaler.

From April 2023 to January 2024, AI/ML transactions grow by nearly 600 per cent, rising to more than three billion monthly across the Zero Trust Exchange platform in January. Despite the mounting security risk and increasing number of data protection incidents, enterprises are adopting AI tools in large numbers, said the report.

AI has already become a part of business as usual, as enterprises leverage and integrate new features and tools into their day-to-day workflows, multiplying the volume of transactions and data generated. The much higher volume is reflected in the nearly 600 per cent increase in AI tools transactions between September 2023 and January 2024.