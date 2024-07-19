Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies targets a turnover of ₹2000 crore by December 2025, following the launch of its Acer branded smartphones by the end of August. The manufacturer aims to introduce a diverse range of smartphone offerings designed to appeal to a broader segment of customers in India.

Anand Dubey, Founder & CEO of Indkal Technologies, shared his insights on the phone set to debut in a competitive market. “The company has collaborated with leading chipset manufacturers to develop viable product solutions that provide differentiated performance advantages within that price segment. Our goal is to enhance and introduce world-class products featuring finely tuned camera systems and processors tailored to diverse customer requirements,” Dubey told businessline.

He added that the company echoes the Make in India initiative and intends to increase value addition within the country. It plans to collaborate with Dixon Technology, a local contract manufacturer who manufactures for brands such as Redmi, Vivo, and Oppo.

Indkal Technologies plans to implement an omnichannel approach for its products, collaborating with a wide range of partners including smaller entities and major platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. Currently, Indkal’s services are accessible across 18,000 pin codes, and the company intends to utilize this extensive reach for the distribution of Acer phones as well.

“The phones priced between ₹15,000 and ₹50,000 aim to market themselves as affordable options for the Indian audience, targeting people aged between 20 and 35 years by offering quality products at competitive prices,” added Dubey.

Indkal Technologies, which specialises in developing, distributing, and supporting consumer electronics, announced its foray into the smartphone through a trademark licensing agreement with Acer Incorporated last week. The company reported a turnover of ₹750 crore last year, and with new products in the pipeline, the company targets to achieve project ₹2,000 crore.

