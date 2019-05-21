Infinix launches S4 sub-₹10,000 smartphone, its 2nd this year

Infinix, a smartphone brand from China-based Transsion Holdings, on Tuesday launched S4, its second smartphone in the sub-₹10,000 category this year.

Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, told BusinessLine that the brand would continue to focus on rolling out smartphones in this price bracket . The S4 is priced at ₹8,999 and will go on sale on Flipkart this month-end.

“The focus as an organisation and as a brand right now is the sub-₹10,000 category, wherein we want to bring in more value and provide premium features,” said Kapoor.

Infinix also showcased the Xband 3, a wearable that will go on sale on Flipkart from June for ₹1,599. The budget wearable space already has players such as Xiaomi, Honor and Lenovo, which offer basic devices at less than ₹3,000.

Infinix is currently an online-only brand and is staying away from the offline space. “We do not want to overlap with other mobile brands from Transsion Holdings,” said Kapoor. Transsion has brands like Itel, which is also sold in India.

The company will launch another product in June. Kapoor said two or three more products could come out in the second half of the calendar year.

Calling the Infinix S4 a “camera-centric all-rounder”, Kapoor said the company is not in the product-specs race. “We don’t believe in that. We will continue to create optimised products rather than focussing only on one spec,” he added.

Being an online brand, Infinix is looking at digital marketing to reach potential consumers. “We invested and tried to reach out to the audience on TikTok as well, which is probably spread across the length and breadth of the country right now,” said Kapoor.