Infogain acquires cloud, IoT services firm Silicus Technologies

Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based technology services company, has acquired Houston-headquartered cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) services firm Silicus Technologies for an undisclosed sum.
Silicus, which provides services to more than a dozen billion-dollar companies in the US, employs more than 500 employees across Houston, Texas and Pune.
“In general, we are seeing a strong trend towards digital transformation and many of our clients are actively looking to eliminate as much manual and paper work they do today. They are looking at automation to increase efficiency and accuracy,” Eddie Chandhok, President and Global Delivery Head, at Infogain told BusinessLine.
“Many of our customers are also trying to go asset light,” Chandhok said, adding, this acquisition enables the company to “quickly” scale its cloud and IoT capabilities.
Prior to this acquisition, Infogain employs about 3,000 people in India across Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and a small presence in Pune. The company has a total headcount of 4,000 employees.
“This acquisition will significantly catapult us as one of the largest service providers and employers in Pune,” he added.
Silicus is a cloud-first technology services company, focused on enabling digital business transformation initiatives in infrastructure modernisation, software driven business, intelligent analytics, IoT connected enterprise and digital workplace productivity.
“We have some large customers, Fortune 500 companies, and have more than a dozen billion-dollar clients. But we are still a 500 people company, scale was becoming an issue for us, and this deal will help us associate with a large brand with a global presence and better geographical coverage,” Silicus Chief Operating Officer Ravindra Satyanarayana said.
