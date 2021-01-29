Infopercept launches integrated cybersecurity platform Invinsense

Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Infopercept Consulting has launched an integrated cybersecurity platform - Invinsense that combines the offensive and defensive strategies to offer cybersecurity strategy, services, and solutions.

The company has consolidated various open-source cybersecurity technologies for developing the integrated cybersecurity platform - Invinsense.

Invinsense integrates key areas that share the threat intelligence with each other, and act as a unit instead of non-related silos.

"We believe the current approach to cybersecurity lacks the attacker’s sense. With Invinsense, we are providing a comprehensive, integrated platform that combines cybersecurity solutions, services and strategy by actionable intelligence from understanding an attacker's sense to provide invincible protection against cybercriminals,” said Jaydeep Ruparelia, Director , Co-founder & CEO , Infopercept Consulting.

Addressing the launch, Preethkaran J , Director of New Initiatives and Strategy of the company, said, "Normally cybersecurity solutions are designed to counter techniques of cyberattackers. This is not a foolproof solution as attackers can adapt to the situation and change their techniques accordingly. However, the tactics they will follow to launch any attack will remain the same. Invinsense is designed to stop the attack chain that is based on the tactics of an attacker."

The company quoted industry reports about the cybersecurity market in India to grow from USD 1.97 billion in 2019 to USD 3.05 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%—almost one and a half times the global rate.

Cybersecurity spending in other sectors is expected to grow from USD 630 million in 2019 to USD 949 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.6%. The major sectors under this ambit include energy, healthcare and automotive.