Infopercept, a platform-led security services company, has launched Invinsense 5.0, the latest version of its software-as-a-service-based cybersecurity platform. The upgraded version comes with AI/ML modules and Gen AI, improving the cybersecurity cover.

“Invinsense 5.0 encompasses offensive, defensive, and security compliance functionalities,

consolidating advanced technologies into a unified management console for streamlined operations,” Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO and co-founder of Ahmedabad-based Infopercept Consulting, said in a statement here.

The platform comes with features that help organisations monitor the attack surface and the dark web.

“It will also help organisations detect fake domains, apps, and social media threats. It offers Gen AI-enabled use cases for swift threat responses, digital forensics and incident response tools for organisations facing active attacks,” he said.