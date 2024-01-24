Infosys is advancing its AI footprint at the 2024 Australian Open (AO) with generative AI technologies for fan engagement, player performance, and digital content creation.

Infosys and AO are also leveraging a digital skilling platform to build future leaders in Australia. The company is leveraging its AI-first set of services and solutions with Infosys Topaz, which delivers the large language models and cognitive core to accelerate Tennis Australia’s AI journey.

Andrew Groth, Executive Vice-President, Asia-Pacific, Infosys, said, “Our association with AO has enabled us to push the boundaries of innovation across key digital and physical touchpoints, to create experiences that inform and engage as much as they entertain. This year, we are leveraging Infosys Topaz to bring a host of AI-first experiences to serve players, fans, and the media, and shape the future of the game.

The AO Grand Slam experience has been reimagined in many new ways such as the AO 2024 Bracket Challenge where fans test their predictive mettle against AI , the Infosys Match Centre, which is more cognitive with Gen AI Story Cards, and the Key Stats feature that provides contextual insights in a card-like format as the match progresses.

There will also be Graffiti-inspired AI art and VR under one roof, where AI watches match action to feed players and coaches winning insights through a series of features.

Off the court, Infosys and Tennis Australia are also collaborating on AI-enabled digital skilling, by giving year 10 and 11 students from metropolitan Melbourne, regional Victoria and New South Wales access to curated learning, powered by Infosys Springboard. The students will also get a glimpse of a generative AI future by visiting the Infosys Fan Zone.

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, and Australian Open Tournament Director, said, “For the past six years, Infosys has helped Tennis Australia raise the bar and serve up new experiences for fans using digital technologies. We’re excited to see the leaps being made with AI at AO 2024. AI is enabling new dimensions of interactivity for fans and insight for players, not to mention the speed and scale it brings to our content delivery.”