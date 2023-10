India's second largest IT services company Infosys on Thursday reported a 3.1 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹6,215 crore for the September 2023 quarter.

The earnings (before minority interest) of the Bengaluru-based company stood at ₹6,026 crore in the year-ago period.

The company - which competes in the IT services market with TCS, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and others - saw its revenue rising 6.7 per cent to ₹38,994 crore for the just-ended September quarter.

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said, "We had our highest large deals value at $7.7 billion in Q2 spread across all verticals and geographies".

"This, in an uncertain macro-environment, is a testament to our ability to pivot and stay relevant to the evolving client needs, by delivering the benefits of transformation as well as productivity and cost savings at scale," Parekh added.

Its FY24 revenue guidance has been revised to 1-2.5 per cent against 1-3.5 per cent given earlier, while operating margin guidance retained at 20-22 per cent.

Infosys has declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share carrying a face value of ₹5 each. It has fixed October 25, 2023, as the record date for the interim dividend and November 6, 2023, as the payout date.