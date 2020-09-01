Infosys to hire more American workers in next 2 years

JBL Live 300TWS: Full marks for sound quality
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, said it plans to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, bringing its hiring commitment in the country to 25,000 over five years.
In 2017, Infosys committed to hiring 10,000 American workers over two years and has exceeded that goal by creating 13,000 jobs in the US to date. Through this expanded commitment, Infosys will hire an additional 12,000 workers by 2022 across a variety of roles, a statement from the company said.
The company will target experienced technology professionals as well as recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges to create the best workforce for the future. Utilising the training and reskilling programmes it has built with partners, including the recently launched Reskill and Restart initiative, Infosys will prepare workers for 21st-century careers.
“Infosys has been intensely focussed on creating jobs in the US for the past three years, and I am proud that this new commitment to hire 12,000 American workers by 2022 expands on that previous initiative,” said Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys.
“Our commitment to creating 12,000 new American jobs comes at a critical moment as the Covid-19 pandemic has created economic turmoil,” said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. While we continue to leverage our established university partnerships to strengthen our talent pool, our recently launched ‘Reskill and Restart’ platform will play a crucial role in our growth as we meet this commitment. We will bring a specific focus on building pathways for those who have been impacted by the economic downturn and look forward to bringing on board individuals without traditional four-year degrees. Workers who have been left out of the digital economy will now have the opportunity to gain the skills needed for 21st-century careers.”
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, will the moves ...
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
₹1115 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 Despite the volatility the stock is in sideways trend; go ...
Ever since the stock of Timken India witnessed a huge fall in March, it has been on an uptrend, continuously ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...