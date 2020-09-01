Infosys to hire more American workers in next 2 years

Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, said it plans to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, bringing its hiring commitment in the country to 25,000 over five years.

In 2017, Infosys committed to hiring 10,000 American workers over two years and has exceeded that goal by creating 13,000 jobs in the US to date. Through this expanded commitment, Infosys will hire an additional 12,000 workers by 2022 across a variety of roles, a statement from the company said.

The company will target experienced technology professionals as well as recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges to create the best workforce for the future. Utilising the training and reskilling programmes it has built with partners, including the recently launched Reskill and Restart initiative, Infosys will prepare workers for 21st-century careers.

“Infosys has been intensely focussed on creating jobs in the US for the past three years, and I am proud that this new commitment to hire 12,000 American workers by 2022 expands on that previous initiative,” said Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys.

“Our commitment to creating 12,000 new American jobs comes at a critical moment as the Covid-19 pandemic has created economic turmoil,” said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys. While we continue to leverage our established university partnerships to strengthen our talent pool, our recently launched ‘Reskill and Restart’ platform will play a crucial role in our growth as we meet this commitment. We will bring a specific focus on building pathways for those who have been impacted by the economic downturn and look forward to bringing on board individuals without traditional four-year degrees. Workers who have been left out of the digital economy will now have the opportunity to gain the skills needed for 21st-century careers.”