Info-tech

Infra.Market raises $100 mn in Series C round led by Tiger Global

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 25, 2021 Published on February 25, 2021

This round values the company — a marketplace for quality construction materials — at $1 bn; caters to institutional customers (B2B) and retail outlets (D2R)

Infra.Market is an India-based technology firm providing a one-stop marketplace for quality construction materials. The latest funding round values the company at $1 billion.

Founded by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda in 2016, Infra.Market is a procurement marketplace in the construction ecosystem. The company is targeting the $140-billion construction materials market with a strong focus on infrastructure sector.

Souvik Sengupta, Founder, Infra.Market, said, “We are seeing rapid acceleration in demand as infrastructure and real estate companies are looking to shift their procurement to get consistent quality and minimise delays.”

The company caters to both institutional customers (B2B) and retail outlets (D2R) in the construction materials sector. It supplies across 10 states in India and exports to markets such as Dubai, Singapore, and Bangladesh.

The company has also seen exports soaring to over 10 per cent of sales within the first year of export operations.

company information
computing and information technology
