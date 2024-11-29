INKER Roboticis has signed an agreement with Kerala Start-up Mission to set up a state-of-the-art RoboPark at an investment of ₹350 crore in Thrissur.

INKER Robotics will invest ₹50 crore in the first phase of the project, which will feature four verticals: RoboLand, Teknowledge Academy, Futuristech, and Inkubator. These verticals aim to create a vibrant hub for tech tourism, tech education, skill development, job creation and industry collaboration.

Thrissur, is one of the three Indian cities recognised as a UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC).

An agreement in this regard was signed between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, KSUM CEO Anoop P. Ambika, INKER Robotics Co-founder and Managing Director Rahul P. Balachandran, and INKER CEO Amith Raman at Huddle Global 2024 .

Rahul P Balachandran, Founder of INKER Robotics said, “this initiative reflects the vision of INKER Robotics to democratise access to futuristic technologies, offering people unique opportunities to experience, learn, innovate, and bring their ideas to life. The facility is dedicated to advancing next-generation technologies for all, while our incubator will empower entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into successful ventures in today’s competitive landscape. Every year over 10 start-ups will be selected after rigorous checks and RoboPark will fund, mentor, test and get them in the market through its verticals”.

The park’s RoboLand is an interactive tech hub for all ages, combining education and entertainment to make advanced technology engaging and accessible. It will feature FutureVerse, Makerspace, Orientation Zone, EcoPark to foster the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers, he said.

INKER Robotics is a leader in an engaging world of machines and robots. It promotes solutions, collaborative partnerships and a world class customer experience.