Instagram to let users search by keywords

Time to step up carbon trading
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
Instagram is adding an update to Instagram Search that lets users search content by keyword.
Previously, users were able to search using names, usernames, hashtags and locations.
The social media major is now rolling out a new update for its Instagram Search which lets users use keywords to search content on the platform.
The search update will be available in English to all users in Canada, the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland for now, TechCrunch reported.
Also read: Instagram expands its ‘Guides’ feature for all creators
Details regarding how Instagram uses its algorithm for surfacing content relevant to the keywords are yet to be specified.
An Instagram spokesperson told the Verge that the team considers “a number of factors,” which includes the “type of content, captions, when it was posted,” apart from other factors to display the search results.
Machine learning is also used on the platform to “find the highest quality content that’s relevant” to users. Only grid posts will be shown for now, as per the report.
Apart from this, the keyword search functionality is limited to only certain terms which include general interest topics. Users can only search those keywords that are within the platform’s community guidelines, the report said.
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...