Instagram to let users search by keywords

Instagram is adding an update to Instagram Search that lets users search content by keyword.

Previously, users were able to search using names, usernames, hashtags and locations.

The social media major is now rolling out a new update for its Instagram Search which lets users use keywords to search content on the platform.

The search update will be available in English to all users in Canada, the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland for now, TechCrunch reported.

Details regarding how Instagram uses its algorithm for surfacing content relevant to the keywords are yet to be specified.

An Instagram spokesperson told the Verge that the team considers “a number of factors,” which includes the “type of content, captions, when it was posted,” apart from other factors to display the search results.

Machine learning is also used on the platform to “find the highest quality content that’s relevant” to users. Only grid posts will be shown for now, as per the report.

Apart from this, the keyword search functionality is limited to only certain terms which include general interest topics. Users can only search those keywords that are within the platform’s community guidelines, the report said.