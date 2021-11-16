Instagram working on ability to add moderators to live video: Report

Instagram is working on a new feature that will allow users to add a moderator to their live videos, according to reports.

The feature was spotted by noted developer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) who shared multiple mockups for the feature on Twitter.

According to the screenshots shared by the developer, the platform will allow users to add one moderator to their live video who can help manage the live session.

At present, the platform is planning to allow users to add only one moderator from their list of “who’s watching” their live video. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the moderator will have the ability to turn off comments, requests to go live, questions, and more with the new functionality.

Currently, only the person who has started the live session can manage the same.

Another update that the platform has been working on is the ability to like Stories.

The platform had started to test this feature in August, 9to5Mac bad previously reported. Paluzzi shared further details on the feature. The Meta-owned photo sharing platform has also added an introductory screen about this feature.

The screen mentions that it is a test. Paluzzi further shared images of how the like button will look like in the viewer list.

Likes will appear on a user’s story in the same place as their story views. This is likely to stop the platform from clubbing likes and story reactions which appear in a user’s DMs (direct messages).