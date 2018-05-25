Intel India, Israel Consulate tie up to drive innovation among start-ups

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
Intel India and the Israel Consulate General to South India have entered into a collaboration to drive innovation and technology development by connecting start-ups and enterprises of both countries.
As a part of the initiative, Intel India will extend Intel India Maker Lab (its in-house hardware/systems-based startups accelerator in India) capabilities to Israeli start-ups to support development of products and solutions.
In addition, it will provide mentorship, and connect the Israeli start-ups to India market requirements and opportunities to test and deploy solutions in the India market.
In turn, the Israeli technology ecosystem, which has strong business acumen, specifically with regard to new usage models and future technologies, will make their knowledge and technical capabilities available to the Indian start-up ecosystem. This will be accomplished through trainings and workshops.
Dana Kursh, Consulate General of Israel to South India, said: “This year marks Israel’s 70 years of ‘heritage of innovation’, and India has been a key partner on this exciting journey. The Consulate of Israel to South India’s mission is to strengthen the Indo-Israeli bilateral and economic ties. Choosing to sign this MoU with Intel India as a highlight around Israel’s 70th Independence Day will bring us closer to achieving our mission.”
The collaboration also entails academia involvement through the Israel Center at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), which will provide its students access to engage with both the Indian and Israeli technology ecosystem. IIMB will also help conduct seminars and workshops for entrepreneurs from both countries.
“Intel and Israel share a very strong culture of innovation and hunger to innovate. We have continuously strived to deliver cutting-edge technologies that impact the world. Intel is celebrating its 50th year of innovation journey and it is an exciting moment for us to be collaborating with the Israel Consulate to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship in both the countries. The natural synergies that exist between the Indian and Israeli ecosystems, will help us drive innovation to deliver solutions for these markets, and for the world,” said Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India, and Vice-President, Data Center Group, Intel Corporation.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor