IoT solutions provider SOTI to open office in SmartCity Kochi

SOTI, the mobile and IoT management solution providers, will open an office in SmartCity Kochi to cater to growing needs of the region.

The 18,000 sq ft office, scheduled to open by September, is currently under construction and will feature sought-after amenities including games and music rooms, a fitness area and collaboration spaces.

“It has been SOTI’s long-term vision to develop a strong South India base. Our new office, set in a very convenient location with modern facilities, aims to provide an excellent working atmosphere. Those who work with us will not only be part of a global team, but they will also get the rare opportunity to work on cutting-edge research projects,” said Joseph Samuel, VP of Operations, South India at SOTI.”

“SOTI is a proven global leader at creating innovative solutions and we are pleased to welcome them to our knowledge-based Township and to Kochi, the financial, commercial and industrial capital of Kerala,” said Manoj Nair, CEO at SmartCity Kochi.

SOTI is currently conducting an all-Kerala virtual recruitment drive for B.E, B.Tech, M.Tech, M.SC and MCA interns and freshers. On July 6, students from over 200 colleges across South India participated in its first phase, a virtual road show, called SOTI Next Gen Roadshow South India Edition. As a second phase of this recruitment drive, SOTI will host a competitive online test on August 27 to select the strongest students for a six-month internship program. Students with a flair for coding from any academic stream are invited to take the test, regardless of their academic qualifications. Interested students can contact their placement officer to register or can visit https://soti.net/india for more information.