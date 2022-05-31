IT hardware industry players discuss plans to achieve $300-billion manufacturing target

In a meeting with the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT hardware industry body MAIT discussed the way forward to achieving the electronics hardware manufacturing target of $300-billion by 2026.

The talks touched on the steps required to enable and fastrack the vision. The meeting also dwelled on how MSMEs can leverage PLI-driven growth to form the bedrock of the local electronic manufacturing ecosystem of India.

Nitin Kunkolienker, President, MAIT, added that one of the goals of PLI should be to nurture ‘MSMEs Indian Brands’. “On the MAIT proposal for Electronic Hardware Repair, Refurbishment and Calibration services, the next sunrise sector opportunity for India, the Minister said we should work as a team to fast forward this mission.”

The meeting was attended by top officials from Acer, Dell, Cisco, Flex, HPE, Apple, HPI, Lenovo, Oppo, Prose Technology Pvt Ltd (a Rosenberger Co), Samsung and Indian industry captains from Netweb, Sahasra (InfoPower), Tube Investments and Velankanni, among others.