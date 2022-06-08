IT/ ITeS exports from units in STPI Chennai cross ₹50,000-crore mark

IT/ITeS exports from units registered under STPI Chennai have crossed the ₹50,000-crore mark for the first time in a financial year. Exports touched ₹56,100 crore in the year ending March 31, 2022, up 14 per cent on the ₹49,100 crore registered in the previous financial year. In 2010-20, exports stood at ₹47,046 crore according to STPI Chennai data.

“We achieved a record performance in 2021-22 despite the Covid pandemic,” Sanjay Tyagi, Director, STPI-Chennai, told BusinessLine. STPI is an autonomous society set up under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to promote software exports.

Tyagi said the option to Work from Home helped the IT/ITeS industry achieve significant growth during the pandemic. Digitisation enabled outsourcing of jobs, which in turn helped exports from the IT/ITeS industry, he said.

“Timely approvals through the online portal facilitated the IT industry during this crucial time ,” he said.

The number of units registered with STPI Chennai also increased to 148 in 2021-22 from 132 in the previous year. A total of 280 units were registered with STPI Chennai during the pandemic . “We see a lot of interest among SMEs and MSMEs to set up units in STPI,” he said.

The headcount in these registered units has increased to 19,100 in 2021-22, from 11,500 in the previous year, he said.