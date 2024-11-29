The shares of 3C IT Solutions and Telecoms (India) Ltd closed at ₹27.50 down by ₹0.39 or 1.40 per cent on the BSE on Friday .

Pune-based 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms Pvt. Ltd. has announced an ambitious revenue growth target of 2x for fiscal year 2025, backed by substantial project wins in the first half of the year totalling ₹21 crore.

The company’s project portfolio spans multiple sectors, with the education segment leading at ₹16 crore. Manufacturing projects contributed ₹3.5 crore, logistics added . ₹1 crore, with additional revenues from IT/ITES sectors.

Group Managing Director Ranjit Mayengbam highlighted the company’s strategic focus on managed services, cloud solutions, data center services, and cybersecurity. The firm is leveraging partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to deliver digital transformation solutions.

The announcement emphasized the company’s diversified expertise and ability to address critical industry needs. 3C IT Solutions is positioning itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking technological innovations.

With a strong first-half performance and ongoing project momentum, the company aims to strengthen its position in the IT services and system integration market. The growth strategy reflects confidence in the team’s capabilities and existing client relationships.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit