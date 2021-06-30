Info-tech

Jagriti partners with Zoho launch CoE at campus in UP

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 30, 2021

The centre will incbate 3,500 local SMEs

Jagriti, a non-profit organisation that nurtures and promotes entrepreneurship in small towns and non-urban areas, on Wednesday announced a partnership with Zoho Corp, a Chennai-based technology company, to set up a Digital Centre of Excellence (CoE) at its upcoming campus at Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. The Digital CoE will aim to incubate 3,500 local SMEs, and provide technology support to 20,000 other companies, thereby promoting decentralised development and creation of local intellectual property.

The centre is one among the six CoEs being set-up in the new 6-acre campus of Jagriti Enterprise Centre-Purvanchal (JECP) in Deoria. The six CoEs will cater to SMEs in Deoria and 15 surrounding districts, and focus on different areas, namely: Agro-processing, wealth care, digital, women, and handicraft and apparel.

As a partner for JECP’s Digital CoE, Zoho aims to create an innovation sandbox in Purvanchal by bringing its knowledge, expertise, and resources to the entrepreneurs in the region. This includes support in the form of technology, training, mentorship, and more.

Published on June 30, 2021

ZOHO
