In a bid to disrupt the premium streaming category, JioCinema has launched subscription plans starting at ₹29 a month to allow viewers an advertisement-free experience. As of now, Jio Cinema was showing ads to all its users, including paying subscribers who migrated from Voot. Rival streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon do not show advertisements in between shows and movies but they are more expensive than the Jio subscription plans.

With a focus on multi-segment consumption across Indian households, Jio has also announced a ‘Family’ plan at ₹89 per month which offers the additional benefit of 4 simultaneous screens access.

Existing JioCinema Premium members will now enjoy all the additional benefits of the ‘Family’ plan at no extra cost. Sports content including the ongoing Indian Premier League will continue to be available for free as part of its ad-supported offering.

Customer-centric pricing

Kiran Mani, CEO, Viacom18 Digital said, “Creating and building an entertainment ecosystem with a product that is made for every Indian household, is not just a business strategy, but a vision to empower our country and users with an unmatched entertainment experience. JioCinema Premium aims to redefine the narrative of premium entertainment for every Indian while building a daily viewing habit.”

He further added, “The introduction of JioCinema Premium breaks the numerous cost and quality barriers that exist in accessing premium entertainment. With 4K streaming, best-in-class audio, offline viewing and no device restriction all at a customer-centric pricing is sure to democratise access to quality entertainment for all of India.”

