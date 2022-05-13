JioFiber expands its service to 33 more towns in Kerala 

JioFiber, the high-speed broadband service in the country, has further strengthened its presence in Kerala by expanding its services to 33 cities and towns in the State.

It plans to expand its footprint to 60 more towns by end of 2022. JioFiber is currently catering to over 1.8 lakh customers in Kerala, including individual households to small and large enterprises and professionals in various fields providing an enriched experience with access to unlimited entertainment, news, health, and education platforms.

JioFiber now offers free set-top box, router, and installation for a JioFiber Post-paid connections.

Another game-changing proposition is JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza offering unlimited entertainment starting at only ₹100 extra. While users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at ₹399 per month, additionally, by paying ₹100 or 200 extra per month, they can now access contents of their choice and video-on-demand through a collection of up to 14 popular OTT apps.