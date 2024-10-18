Karnataka’s IT–BT minister, Priyank Kharge, said that Karnataka is focusing on setting up specialized facilities to shorten the learning curve for deep tech startups and drive sector growth.

“I request KDEM, KITS, and NASSCOM to collaborate and establish a deep tech innovation cluster in Bengaluru,” he said at the Kharge at NASSCOM’s Future Forge 2024 event.

He said that Karnataka hosts over 250 deep tech startups, which collectively attracted over $1.5 billion in investment last year and created nearly 10,000 jobs. However, Kharge emphasized the need to push for more innovation and growth in the sector.

Also read:Karnataka launches cybersecurity policy

Kharge has sought the ecosystem’s help to come up with a framework next month. He added that the deeptech innovation will figure among the key priority areas in the budget.

He highlighted the need for better regulatory frameworks, cautioning against policies that react too quickly to technological changes and hinder industry growth.

““The NIPUNA program is a ₹300 crore initiative, perhaps the biggest skilling program in the country, to develop talent in emerging technologies with the tagline: ‘Skill locally, Work globally’,” he added.

Kharge closed by reaffirming Karnataka’s ambition to be a global leader in deep tech. “We are not competing with other states... Karnataka will be at the top of the pyramid in the deep tech sector, breaking boundaries not just for India, but for the world.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit