KCCI submits detailed project report to govt for IT park in Mangaluru

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has presented a detailed project report (DPR) to the Karnataka government for establishment of an information technology (IT) park in Mangaluru, according to Isaac Vas, President of KCCI.
Speaking at the 80th annual general meeting of KCCI, which was held via video-conference, he said KCCI has presented the DPR to the government for an IT park on land reserved for it by Keonics Ltd at Derebail in Mangaluru.
The entire building plan of two lakh square feet, to be set up at an estimated cost of ₹60 crore, has been designed with inputs from CREDAI and all heads of IT industry in the district.
He said KCCI has also requested the Mangalore Smart City Ltd to share part of the cost of this infrastructure development plan. This will benefit thousands of youngsters by way of new jobs and other economic development, he said.
Stating that the long-pending demand of KCCI for reforms in APMC has been met, he said this move is bound to give a big push to cashew and other agro-based industries. The APMC cess, which is restricted only to the APMC yard and sub-yards, has been reduced to 0.35 per cent, he said.
The 80th AGM re-elected Isaac Vas as President of KCCI. Other office-bearers are Shashidhar Pai Maroor (Vice-President), Nissar Fakeer Mohammed and Abdur Rahman Musba, (Secretaries), and M Ganesh Kamath (Treasurer).
The directors on the KCCI board include Nitte Yathiraj Shetty, BA Nazeer, Ananthesh V Prabhu, Amith Ramachandra Acharya, Aditya Padmanabha Pai, PB Ahmed Mudassar, Athmika Subbaiah Amin, Divakar Pai Kochikar, Nandagopal Shenoy, Anand G Pai, Jeethan Allen Sequeira, and Ashith Balakrishna Hegde.
