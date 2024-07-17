Kore.ai, an enterprise generative and conversational AI platform technology company, has launched GALE (Generative AI and LLM Platform for Enterprises) for businesses seeking to build AI applications for productivity and innovation.

“GALE addresses the need for businesses to rapidly develop and deploy advanced AI applications at scale in an enterprise environment. With a no-code toolset and intuitive visual interface, GALE offers companies an efficient way to experiment with multiple models and prompts,” Kore.ai CEO and founder Raj Koneru said.

Citing a recent McKinsey report, he said organisations were rushing to deploy GenAI across business units but struggle to find the right use-case or scale the AI solution to derive business value.

“They also lack tools that enable their existing teams to experiment with the best-performing foundation models and responsibly manage AI to ensure safety,” he said.

“GALE addresses the fragmentation and limitations within the current ecosystem. It’s a cohesive platform integrating core AI app-building functionalities with built-in guardrails.”

He said GALE simplified AI application development and accelerated GenAI adoption for businesses, reducing development time up to 50 per cent, and enabling rapid prototyping.

Over 100 companies with large customer bases across banking, healthcare, insurance, and retail segments were using a beta version of GALE, he added.

