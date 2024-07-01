Kraftson, a South Korean gaming company, has decided to increase its India focus by launching three-four games every year. It also announced plans to set up a development centre in India, which also work on quality assurance tasks.

The company has already introduced several popular titles, including Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Bullet Echo India, Road to Valor: Empires, and Garuda Saga. These games, tailored to resonate with Indian audiences, incorporate local themes, characters, and languages.

“We have introduced an India faction to a game, incorporating historical and mythological elements. This is our first game with Indianised content. It has been received very well. We are going to launch yet another game with the help of local developers,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, Chief Executive Officer of KRAFTON India, told businessline.

“Since our first investment in February 2021, the company iinvested over $170 million in more than ten Indian startups in the last two years. We will invest an additional $135-140 million in the next three years on gaming, content, and interactive entertainment sectors,” he said.

“We are also looking to invest in deeptech companies which can boost our content development. We are also talking to some local developers for collaboration so that we can be a publisher, while they can be a developer,” he said.

He was here over the weekend for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024 (BGIS) finale.

While stating that the country has good software engineering and artistic talent, he said there is a gap in experienced game development professionals.

He said the company launched a Kraftson India Gaming Incubator programme to address this. This initiative provides mentorship and interaction opportunities for young developers with industry veterans from Korea and the US.

Cyber threats

Stating that cyber threats was a challenge for the gaming ecosystem, he said the company was addressing cheating and the use of illegal software within its games. The company employed both off-the-shelf security solutions and custom-developed measures to protect its online businesses.

Meanwhile, Team XSPARK clinched the BGIS 2024 Championship in a three-day competition held here last week. Global Esports and Reckoning Esports won the second and third prizes. The winner received a cash prize of ₹60 lakh, while the second and third prize winners received ₹30 lakh and ₹20 lakh, respectively.

Olympics Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra received a cheque of ₹25 lakh from KRAFTON for the foundation he established.