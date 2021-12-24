La Mobilière selects TCS to accelerate its digital transformation agenda

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday announced that it has been selected by La Mobilière, the oldest private non-life insurer in the Swiss market, as its long-term strategic partner to drive its digital transformation agenda.

La Mobilière is currently working on its digitisation strategy and is modernising its core business including products, core processes and digital touch points for customers, partners, and employees, to become future-ready.

The insurer is now looking to accelerate its existing efforts including the deployment of data-driven services and technologies such as artificial intelligence to enhance customer experience even more.

TCS will help modernise the insurer’s IT estate with core system simplification, cloud adoption, and application transformation. The insurer’s next generation application estate will use cloud-native architectures and will be delivered in a fully SAFe agile model. TCS will also help with data and analytics as well as automation to deliver better customer experiences.

Thomas Kühne, CIO, La Mobilière said, “La Mobilière is transforming itself to adapt to the latest business trends, and we decided it was time for us to look at the next step of technology transformation. After a thorough selection process, we chose TCS as our partner for this journey, since they demonstrate deep market and insurance domain expertise, customer focus, strong transformation and innovation capabilities, and global roll-out capability augmented with delivery in German.”

“We look forward to enabling next-generation applications, data and analytics, cloud transformation, DevOps and automation, furthering their business innovation agenda and driving Mobilière’s next phase of growth and transformation,” Uma Rijhwani, Business Head, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance – Central Europe, TCS added.

Present in Switzerland since 1985, TCS currently partners with over 85 leading Swiss, including 14 listed on the SMI. In 2020, TCS acquired Postbank Systems AG, a full-range captive IT service provider, adding around 1,500 employees with deep banking expertise, to support its growth in Switzerland.