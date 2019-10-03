Lantronix expands India operations

Lantronix Inc, a Nasdaq-listed firm that provides secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things devices, has expanded its India operations by moving to a 18,000 sq ft facility at Cyber Pearl at Madhapur here.

The US based firm, which has about 60 employees in Hyderabad, is planning to fill up the full capacity of 130 seats in about a year.

The firm, which made revenues of $48 million in 2018-19, has about 200 employees. “We hope to reach $56 million in the current financial year,” Paul Pickle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lantronix, has said.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the facility, he said the Americas contributed about 55 per cent to the revenues and Asia-Pacific region contributed 15 per cent. “We are expecting a growth of 15 per cent this year,” he said.

He said firm’s solutions would help clients manage multiple connected devices with one common interface. It allows any time access to the devices.