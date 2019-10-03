Info-tech

Lantronix expands India operations

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 03, 2019

Lantronix Inc, a Nasdaq-listed firm that provides secure data access and management solutions for the Internet of Things devices, has expanded its India operations by moving to a 18,000 sq ft facility at Cyber Pearl at Madhapur here.

The US based firm, which has about 60 employees in Hyderabad, is planning to fill up the full capacity of 130 seats in about a year.

The firm, which made revenues of $48 million in 2018-19, has about 200 employees. “We hope to reach $56 million in the current financial year,” Paul Pickle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lantronix, has said.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the facility, he said the Americas contributed about 55 per cent to the revenues and Asia-Pacific region contributed 15 per cent. “We are expecting a growth of 15 per cent this year,” he said.

He said firm’s solutions would help clients manage multiple connected devices with one common interface. It allows any time access to the devices.

Published on October 03, 2019
Hyderabad
Internet of Things
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Extramarks Education deploys AI chatbot to solve students doubts round the clock