LG India launches new OLED 48CX TV

Home Electronics Brand LG on Tuesday launched its new LG OLED 48CX television in India. Aimed at gaming enthusiasts, the TV brings OLED picture quality to a smaller screen.
The new 48 (121.92cm) OLED comes with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution with individual self-lit pixels.
The self-lit pixels also offer a quality view from wide viewing angles and ensure display latency.
“Combined with HGiG profile, the perfect black presented by self-lit pixels provides the best experience for HDR gaming,” LG said.
The TV is powered by Nvidia G-Sync technology. It also features LG's Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor.
It has Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos for video. The TV supports 2.2ch/40W sound . It is equipped with artificial intelligence-based Acoustic Tuning for a balanced sound effect.
Apart from this, the TV supports a range of other gaming-focused features such as higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications.
“With ALLM, TV’s low-lag Game mode is automatically selected when a compatible console is connected, and VRR dynamically matches the TV’s refresh rate to the frame rate being output by a console,” LG said.
It comes with a Sports Alert feature that provides real time alerts to users on their favourite sports news and game updates.
It is equipped with built-in intelligent LG ThinQ with Google Assistant, Alexa built-in, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit support.
Additionally, users can connect a Bluetooth Headset or Sound Bar wirelessly with the TV through its Wireless Sound (2 Way BT) feature. The TV also enables the user to surf the internet, mobile and watch TV simultaneously with the help of LG’s Magic Remote.
It will be available at a price of ₹1,99,990 in India.
