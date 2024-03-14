Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager for India & APAC Head of Online Sales for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, has decided to leave the company at the end of April to take a career break before taking on new roles.

Gupta has been working with LinkedIn for 11 years, since taking on the country manager role at LinkedIn India in 2019. During Gupta’s leadership tenure in India, some key milestones achieved include the launch of the Hindi language to help members, growing the member base in India to cross 100 million, and many more initiatives.

“We thank Ashutosh for his decade of dedicated service and wish him all the best for the future. As we continue to grow and scale our business in this strategic market, our APAC and India leadership teams will lean in as we finalise the appointment of a new country manager for India,” the press note stated.

Gupta has two decades of tech experience with stints in Google, Cognizant and Infosys. Gupta had joined Linkedin in 2013 to lead LinkedIn’s Marketing Solutions (LMS) business in India, and then moved to Singapore in 2016 to build LMS’ Online Sales Organisation (OSO) for Asia Pacific and China.

LinkedIn appointed Gupta as country manager for India, effective September 2, 2019. At that time LinkedIn had more than 630 million members globally and over 57 million users in India. Now LinkedIn has over 115 million users in India.

