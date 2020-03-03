Loanwalle.com enters Punjab with investment of ₹30 crore

New Delhi-headquartered fintech start-up Loanwalle.com has expanded into Punjab, focussing on key cities there, with an investment of ₹30 crore.

“Continuing our expansion drive, we have entered Punjab with our offices across all major cities in the State like Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Ambala, Jalandhar and Amritsar to provide short-term emergency loans. We will be investing ₹30 crore in the State over the next year,” Loanwalle.com founder Sachin Mittal said.

Incorporated in 2018, Loanwalle.com has offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gujarat, Hyderabad (and rest of Telangana), Chennai, Kolkata and Madhya Pradesh. It is also planning to expand to other parts of the country.

Loanwalle.com is a digital finance company providing short-term emergency loans to salaried individuals.