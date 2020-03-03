Info-tech

Loanwalle.com enters Punjab with investment of ₹30 crore

Rajesh Kurup Mumbai | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

New Delhi-headquartered fintech start-up Loanwalle.com has expanded into Punjab, focussing on key cities there, with an investment of ₹30 crore.

“Continuing our expansion drive, we have entered Punjab with our offices across all major cities in the State like Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Ambala, Jalandhar and Amritsar to provide short-term emergency loans. We will be investing ₹30 crore in the State over the next year,” Loanwalle.com founder Sachin Mittal said.

Incorporated in 2018, Loanwalle.com has offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gujarat, Hyderabad (and rest of Telangana), Chennai, Kolkata and Madhya Pradesh. It is also planning to expand to other parts of the country.

Loanwalle.com is a digital finance company providing short-term emergency loans to salaried individuals.

Published on March 03, 2020
Punjab
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Google’s former self-driving project Waymo raises $2.25 billion in first external investment round