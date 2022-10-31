Engineering services company L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has opened a new campus in Mysuru, catering to the design and development of embedded solutions, digital products, and software engineering.

LTTS has plans to hire over 1,000 engineers in Mysuru over the next two years as it expands its delivery and design centre in the city to cater to the demand for engineering services.

The Module X Campus houses eight floors with engineers working on a wide spectrum of services covering multiple industries. The campus can seat over 1,300 engineers working on high-end projects for LTTS’ global clientele.

Amit Chadha, CEO & MD, said, “Mysore, with its unique opportunities and pristine surroundings, is a vibrant destination for young professionals seeking the right work-life balance and is one of the key building blocks of LTTS; success story.”

As LTTS grows beyond the billion-dollar annual revenue milestone, the vision of developing the Mysore centre is on a fast track to attract new talents and help deliver an even greater customer success journey, he added.

The Mysore campus caters to LTTS’ global clientele in the engineering domains spanning Embedded, Digital Products and Solutions, Automotive, Telecom, Hi-Tech, VLSI, Medical, Quality, Validation & Verification, Design Automation, and Plant Engineering.

With the current headcount of 4,000 engineers, the 35-acre LTTS Mysore campus is known for its product engineering with a track record of sustainable business practices, including rainwater harvesting, STP water recapture, and organic farming initiatives, especially the growing of medicinal plants, said the company.

