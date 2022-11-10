IT leaders in India have serious concerns about talent retention and getting applicants with the wrong skill sets. 74 per cent of IT decision-makers in India view the shortage of personnel with IT skills as one of the main threats to their business, reveals a survey.

The Equinix 2022 Global Tech Trends Survey shows that companies are looking to widen the talent pool, bringing in more diverse candidates through alternative recruitment drives. The survey said, 2,900 respondents acknowledged that the speed at which the tech industry is transforming has left companies struggling to find and retain people with the right skill sets to meet present and future challenges.

Skill shortages

In response to skills shortages, many businesses are working to reskill human capital from other industries. 86 per cent of Indian IT leaders said they reskill workers from similar industries, while 50 per cent are trying to bolster their workforce with recruits from unrelated sectors.

However, recruiting talent is still a challenge. So, with recent layoffs and furlough schemes driving workers to seek opportunities to level up their skills or careers, tech companies offering training and development opportunities could be better positioned to attract talent, said the report.

Technology landscape

Manoj Paul, Managing Director, Equinix India, said, “The technology landscape in India is experiencing a war for talent. The survey shows that retention of current talent is reported as the biggest challenge for businesses along with compensation, underqualified applicant pools, need for reskilling for roles that change over time, and a lack of diversity.”

The survey further found that the most common sources of reskilled workers are administration and business support (41 per cent), people returning to work after a period of absence (34 per cent), manufacturing (32 per cent) and educational services (32 per cent). These reskilled workers tend to help businesses bridge the tech skills gaps by working in cloud computing roles (57 per cent), data protection (50 per cent) and IT technicians (46 per cent).