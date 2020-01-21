Info-tech

Match-making service TamilMatrimony opens three new stores in Chennai

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 21, 2020 Published on January 21, 2020

TamilMatrimony, a leading match-making service for Tamils worldwide, has expanded its retail footprint in the city by opening three new stores at Pammal, Hastinapuram and Ambattur. This takes its tally to 41 stores in Tamil Nadu, with 18 in Chennai alone.

Overall BharatMatrimony, of which TamilMatrimony is a part, has more than 145 stores across 70 districts in 13 states, says a press release.

Help is available at the stores for free registration of profiles, seeing matching profiles, getting premium memberships and availing marriage services like MatrimonyBazaar, MatrimonyMandaps and MatrimonyPhotography.

The stores are open all seven days of the week.

