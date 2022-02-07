Meesho adopts boundaryless workplace model

Bengaluru, February 7

Meesho, an internet commerce company, has announced a boundaryless workplace model under which employees can choose to work from home, office or any other location of their choice.

Based on employee demand, the company will also set up satellite offices at locations with higher talent density. Meesho will enable its workforce with real-time and virtual collaboration tools. Providing ample opportunities for teams to even meet and collaborate in-person, the company is introducing initiatives like trips to attend quarterly summits and an annual workation in locations like Goa.

To support working parents, Meesho will sponsor day care facilities for employees with children below 6 years of age. This can also be availed during official travels to Meesho’s head office in Bangalore. Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Meesho said, “Driven by our mantra to build a people-centric workplace, Meesho has always ensured employees are at the core of everything we do. We have been championing many industry-first initiatives that have redefined conventional workplace norms and this new policy is a step in that direction. We have studied multiple future of work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho.”

Satellite offices

While Meesho will be headquartered in Bangalore, the company will look to set up satellite offices across the country based on talent demand and density. Meesho sponsored annual workations in places like Goa, Shimla, and Manali to foster team bonding and collaboration. Calendarised in-person quarterly connects to brainstorm, reflect and review goals while building team camaraderie. Virtual boot camps and meet and greet sessions will help new joinees build a community culture and strong sense of connect with their entire team.

Further, employees can be a part of location based regional committees like sports, marathons, community volunteering etc. These employee engagement activities will be augmented by centrally run employee delight events across boards.