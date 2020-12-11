Meghbela Broadband set to deliver voice, video, data and wireless services in Bengal

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Meghbela Cable & Broadband Services on Friday announced that it is set to deliver voice, video, data and wireless services through FTTH (Fiber-To-The-Home) technology to users in West Bengal.
The West-Bengal-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) will provide customers high-speed broadband connectivity (up to 250 MBPS), unlimited Voice Calling facility, an in-built premium OTT subscription and access to 150+ Live TV Channels.
The ISP has partnered with premium OTT channels such as Amazon Prime, Zee5, Hungama Play, Gaana, SheemarooMe, HubHopper, along with Bengali OTT platforms such as Addatimes, Hoichoi and Bongo TV for the same.
It has also launched a voice-enabled Android Box for consumers looking to convert their regular TV sets into a Smart TV. The Android box is powered by Google Assistant and provides access to premium OTT platforms and more than 150 Live TV Channels.
It can be connected to any television through an HDMI port or AV input.
“The TV screen will then display the Android 9 interface through which a customer can toggle and browse content across popular OTT platforms and Live TV channels,” explained an official release.
Customers can download the Meghbela App from Play Store or iOS Store to avail of these benefits and services.
Meghbela Broadband has also rolled out Unlimited Fixed Line Voice Calling facility, which will provide subscribers unlimited free local and STD voice calls to any network.
It is being launched in Kolkata initially and will be rolled out in phases in other markets.
The company is also in discussion with OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Discovery+ to expand the entertainment bouquet.
Tapabrata Mukherjee, Co-founder & Director, Meghbela Broadband said: “Covid-19 has fast-tracked digital adoption. In this fast-changing scenario, while access to superfast internet has become a necessity, customers are also looking for convenience. That’s the gap which Meghbela intends to fill with the launch of our bundled Quad-Play services in West Bengal, which will transform how residents of West Bengal consume media.”
“With a single connection, our discerning consumers will get access to unlimited superfast Internet, unlimited voice calling, access to premium OTT platforms and Live TV channels. We are hopeful that this will propel us to double our subscriber base by CY21,” added Mukherjee.
Meghbela Broadband currently has a broadband customer base of over 1.5 lakh in West Bengal. It is looking to more than double its subscriber base and acquire nearly 2 lakh, new subscribers by the end of 2021.
The Meghbela Android Box will be launched in Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand in the near future. The company is also planning to launch an IPTV platform nationally.
Indranil Bhattacharya, Co-founder & Director, Meghbela Broadband said, “We aspire to become a national player soon. We will launch the Android Box in East India in phases across Odisha , Bihar and Jharkhand. Soon, we would be launching our IPTV platform, which will give us a pan-India presence.”
