Meta mandates booster shots for its employees to return to office

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has said that it would require booster shots for all its employees against Covid-19 to work from its US offices, according to the Wall Street Journal report.

Meta has also said that employees should show the proof of booster vaccination to get back to offices.

The tech-giant is delaying a full opening of its offices until March due to rising concerns of the Omicron variant.

It is not mandatory for all employees to return; those who wish to work remotely after March, will be required to request a deferral from the company by mid-March.

The social media platform, which owns WhatsApp and Instagram, is providing full time remote work for its employees. Those who want to work remotely should defer their return. Employees have time till mid-March to think about it.

Many tech companies are also planning to postpone their reopening plans, Apple and Google have earlier postponed the dates due to rising concerns of Covid-19 and other variants.