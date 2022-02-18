Metaverse platform Bullieverse raises $4 million

Open-world metaverse platform Bullieverse has raised $4 million led by prominent Web3.0 venture funds and investors.

Notable blockchain players including Okx Blockdream Ventures, Fundamental Games, 6th Man Ventures, C2 Ventures, Gate Labs, GravityX, Roark Fund, LD Capital, Rainmaker Games, Good Games Guild, Gen Block, Shima Capital, DWeb3, ExNetwork and others invested in the platform.

“This funding supports Bullieverse’s mission to establish an open metaverse platform truly owned by Web3 enthusiasts, creators, and a growing community of gamers,” it said in an official announcement.

The funding round will enable Bullieverse to expand its ecosystem and build an arcade of play-to-earn games for the community.

Co-founded by core gaming enthusiasts, Bullieverse is an open metaverse where gamers, digital creators, and investors can interact with each other.

The fresh funds will allow the project to build intuitive features, create utilities and NFTs that can be explored by the users.

Srini Anala, Co-founder and CEO at Bullieverse said, “Bullieverse was founded with a vision to create an open metaverse DAO in a fun and adventurous way. The mission to create a DAO involving gaming and a metaverse play will deliver a self-reinforcing gaming environment for the community.”

“We believe we are different, and we have already started demonstrating that through our execution — the quality of design, gaming experience, platform design etc. In due course, we will also be able to interoperate with other Metaverse economies,” Anala said.

“The launchpad for the entire vision would be through building a loyal and crypto native community that loves our dope NFT designs, immersive gameplay, and simple game creation mechanisms”, he further explained.

“As investors in the Web 3.0 space, we focus on product and the team. Bullieverse clearly has a top tier metaverse-gaming product and is led by a very experienced and balanced team. Both 6th Man Ventures and Bullieverse believe in the true potential of Play-and-Earn gaming, its ability to expand and reign in the gaming industry. We look forward to having a great journey together,” Mike Dudas, Partner at 6th Man Ventures said.

The project is all set to premiere on some of the leading launchpads including Seedify, Infinite Launch, Redkite, GameFi and Metaverse Pad where the community and early adopters participate in the Initial Game Offering.

Bullieverse will be launching two tokens, providing more opportunities to users to participate in the play-and-earn and create-and-earn economies.

Backed by Polygon, the project aims to further expand its horizons in the world of blockchain gaming and NFTs.

It will also introduce a Bullieverse Meta Launchpad, Land Auction, Bull Royale Game, Marketplace, and DAO Governance as part of its roadmap.