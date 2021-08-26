Mi India’s Smarter Living 2022 event focuses on productivity and entertainment

Technology brand Mi India, on Thursday, announced the launch of a wide range of smart home products at their annual IoT event – Smarter Living 2022.

Focusing on productivity and entertainment, the company refreshed its Mi NoteBook and Mi TVs series line-up.

Mi NoteBooks

The brand announced the successor to Mi NoteBook 14 series in India, with the launch of Mi NoteBook 2021 series which includes the Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro.

Mi NoteBook Ultra comes with the all-new Mi TrueLife+ Display. The device has a 15.6 inch display with a 3200x2000 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It comes with an IPS panel with a screen to body ratio of over 89 per cent and pixel density of 242 PPI.

It is powered by the latest 11th Gen TigerLake Intel Core i7 and i5 H35 series processors built on Intel’s 10nm Superfin process technology and integrated with Intel Iris Xᵉ graphics.

The laptop comes with up to 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. It has a 70 WHr battery and offers up to 12 hours of battery life. Also, with the 65W USB Type-C charger, it can charge from 0 to 50 per cent in under 45 mins, the brand said.

For audio, it has a stereo 2 x 2W speaker setup.

It comes with the lThunderbolt 4 port, with up to 40 Gbps data bandwidth along with USB Type-C port, HDMI 1.4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack as well as an additional USB 2.0 connector for peripherals. It offers connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Mi NoteBook Pro has a 14-inch display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels or QHD+ screen. It has an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The laptop is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 Tigerlake H35 processors which clock up to 4.8GHz, along with Intel Iris Xᵉ graphics and dedicated AI hardware. It comes with 8GB/16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200 MHz and supports up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

Both the Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro run-on Windows 10 Home and will be eligible for free upgrade to Windows 11 when available. They also come preloaded with MS Office Home & Student Edition 2019, and Mi SmartShare.

The Mi NoteBook Ultra powered by Intel Core i5-11300H with 8GB RAM is priced at ₹59,999 while the Intel Core i5-11300H variant with 16GB RAM is priced at ₹63,999. The Intel Core i7-11370H variant of the device with 16GB RAM is priced at ₹76,999.

The Mi NoteBook Pro powered by Intel Core i5-11300H with 8GB RAM will cost ₹56,999 while the Intel Core i5-11300H variant of the device with 16GB RAM is priced at ₹59,999. The Intel Core i7-11370H variant of the laptop with 16GB RAM is priced at ₹72,999.

Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and retail stores starting August 31 2021.

Mi TV 5X series

The brand also upgraded its smart TV portfolio with the introduction of the Mi TV 5X series, the successor to the popular Mi TV 4X series.

The series comes in three sizes- 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch.

It comes with upto 96.6 per cent screen to body ratio and has a metallic body and finish. It comes equipped with a 4K display panel with a 3840 x 2160p resolution. It also offers support for popular codecs such as Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and Xiaomi’s own Vivid Picture Engine 2 with adaptive brightness.

It comes with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of storage.

For audio, the series is equipped with 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD.

It runs on Android 10 version out of the box. It also comes with the new and upgraded Patchwall 4.0 integrated with IMDb, featuring an all new Details Page and a new design. Extending partnership with all the major OTT players, the interface brings together 30 content partners in 15 different languages. Some of the latest partnerships include Chaupal and Lionsgate Play, Mi India said.

Furthermore, the Mi Home app will now be integrated in Mi TVs.

The series also brings support for eARC, ALLM via the three HDMI 2.1 ports to enable next gen gaming with the latest consoles. The back panel also features two USB ports, a LAN port, one optical port, 3.5 mm jack and an Ethernet port for all additional connectivity. It also brings support for both 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity.

Mi TV 5X Series will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio and Croma, starting September 7, 2021 12 PM at ₹31,999 for 43-inch, ₹41,999 for 50-inch and ₹47,999 for 55-inch.

As part of its growing ecosystem portfolio, Mi India also announced the launch of Mi Smart Band 6, an upgrade to the bestselling Mi Band fitness wearable in the market, Mi 360 degree Home Security camera 2K Pro, Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition, and Xiaomi Running Shoes.