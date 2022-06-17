Microsoft launches Defender security app on Android, Windows, macOS and iOS

Microsoft has launched a Defender cybersecurity app on Windows, Android, macOS and iOS.

Microsoft Defender is available for download across platforms to all Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers. As per The Verge report, its features vary across various platforms. On iOS and iPadOS, the app does not have antivirus protection but alerts the user with web phishing attempts alongside a dashboard that includes alerts for other devices. The security application on Android has antivirus protection and the ability to scan for malicious apps.

“The expansion of our security portfolio with Microsoft Defender for individuals is the natural and exciting progression in our journey as a security company,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate VP of Microsoft security.

As per The Verge report, Microsoft Defender provides security alerts and tips across multiple devices and is available on Windows and macOS. The company plans to introduce more features in its future update. “As we look forward, we will continue to bring more protections together under a single dashboard, including features like identity theft protection and a secure online connection,” Jakkal added.