Microsoft launches Microsoft Edge Kids mode

Microsoft has introduced a new Kids Mode for its web browser Microsoft Edge.

“We’re excited to unveil Microsoft Edge Kids Mode, a safer space for your child to discover the web,” the tech giant said in a blog post.

Kids Mode is meant to make it easy for parents to customise a safer web experience for their kids.

Parental controls

Parents can switch on the mode by selecting it from the Edge profile option. They can find Kids Mode in account options and choose their kids’ age group

Parents can choose the appropriate experience for their kid’s age from 5-8 and 9-12. It will then provide access to only pre-selected kid-friendly sites and security settings, as per the description on Microsoft’s website.

The age ranges include the highest level of tracking prevention in Edge. There is a strict filter on the search engine Bing. Bing SafeSearch will filter out adult text, images, and videos from searches while in Kids Mode, as per a report by The Verge.

The tech giant provides access to 70 popular kids sites on an auto allow list. For additional sites, parents will have to individually add those sites to the list of sites they want to let their kids access.

The mode allows for news for curated content and news only for ages 9-12.

The mode also limits Windows keyboard shortcuts from working so that kids do not accidentally come out of the mode. However, the same shortcut restrictions aren’t in place on macOS, as per the report.

Adult users will be required to enter their credentials on Windows or macOS credentials to switch back to the normal browsing mode.

Various themes

Kids Mode doesn’t require a Microsoft Account. Furthermore, it will not sync approved websites across multiple devices.

Microsoft also provides a range of themes that kids can choose from. It has partnered with Disney and Pixar to offer special themes such as The Little Mermaid and Finding Nemo, among others, as per the Verge.