Microsoft launches programme for health-tech start-ups, collaborates with Social Alpha

Microsoft on Thursday announced the launch of a dedicated programme for health-tech startups.

The ‘Microsoft for Healthtech Startups’ programme has been launched to provide necessary resources to health-tech start-ups along with go-to-market support.

The tech giant is also collaborating with start-up incubator Social Alpha “to accelerate the growth of participating start-ups.”

The programme will provide technical support as well as resources for co-selling and co-building tech tools to entrepreneurs in the sector.

It will provide various Azure benefits including free credits along with support for Azure Marketplace onboarding to qualified seed-to-Series C start-ups.

“Start-ups with enterprise-ready solutions can scale quickly with joint go-to-market strategies, technical support and new sales opportunities with Microsoft’s partner ecosystem,” Microsoft said in an official release.

Start-ups looking to create healthcare solutions will also have access to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.

“Being forced by the global pandemic to rethink how healthcare services across the world operate, start-ups in this industry are reimagining solutions for some of the most pressing healthcare challenges,” Sangeeta Bavi, Director, Start-up Ecosystem, Microsoft India, said.

“Technology innovation with advanced data and analytics capabilities is a critical enabler as we build trusted and reliable solutions at scale. The Microsoft for Healthtech Startups programme deepens our focus on specific industries and is aimed to accelerate the growth journeys of startups with the best tech enablement and business resources,” Bavi said.

In collaboration with Microsoft, start-up incubator Social Alpha will provide support to health-tech start-ups in the form of “product innovation labs, sandbox pilots and structured incubation initiatives that offer knowledge services, bootcamps and masterclass sessions with mentors as well as tech and industry experts.”

Start-ups will also receive access to more resources, networking, angel networks and investor forums as they accelerate.

Manoj Kumar, Founder and Chairperson of Social Alpha, said, “Our partnership with Microsoft for HealthTech start-ups will focus on enabling these companies fastrack their progress with some of the best technology resources and accelerate their innovation pathways.”

