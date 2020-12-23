Microsoft, McAfee and experts form coalition to combat ransomware

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
A group of experts in cybersecurity including tech giants and cybersecurity firms have formed a broad coalition to combat ransomware, called the Ransomware Task Force (RTF).
The task force includes experts in industry, government, law enforcement, non-profits, cybersecurity insurance, and international organisations.
The task force is meant to combat this cybercrime which is one of the most prevalent and significant threats to the cyberworld.
The founding members of the task force include Microsoft, McAfee, Aspen Digital, Citrix, The Cyber Threat Alliance, Cybereason, The CyberPeace Institute, The, Cybersecurity Coalition, The Global Cyber Alliance, Rapid7, Resilience, SecurityScorecard, Shadowserver Foundation, Stratigos Security, Team Cymru, Third Way, UT Austin Stauss Center.
“The RTF’s founding members understand that ransomware is too large of a threat for any one entity to address, and have come together to provide clear recommendations for both public and private action that will significantly reduce the threat posed by this criminal enterprise,” reads a press release by the Institute for Security and Technology (IST)
“Ransomware incidents have been growing unchecked, and this economically destructive cybercrime has increasingly led to dangerous, physical consequences. Hospitals, school districts, city governments, and others have found their networks held hostage by malicious actors seeking payouts,” it adds.
The task force will assess the existing solutions to prevent ransomware and identify the gaps in applying solutions to combat the threat. It will also create a roadmap of “concrete objectives and actionable milestones” for high-level decision-makers.
The Ransomware Task Force website will be launched in January 2021 with details regarding membership and leadership roles.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
An author recalls the special bond between Guru Dutt and Abrar Alvi, and the magic they wielded together
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...