Microsoft, McAfee and experts form coalition to combat ransomware

A group of experts in cybersecurity including tech giants and cybersecurity firms have formed a broad coalition to combat ransomware, called the Ransomware Task Force (RTF).

The task force includes experts in industry, government, law enforcement, non-profits, cybersecurity insurance, and international organisations.

The task force is meant to combat this cybercrime which is one of the most prevalent and significant threats to the cyberworld.

The founding members of the task force include Microsoft, McAfee, Aspen Digital, Citrix, The Cyber Threat Alliance, Cybereason, The CyberPeace Institute, The, Cybersecurity Coalition, The Global Cyber Alliance, Rapid7, Resilience, SecurityScorecard, Shadowserver Foundation, Stratigos Security, Team Cymru, Third Way, UT Austin Stauss Center.

“The RTF’s founding members understand that ransomware is too large of a threat for any one entity to address, and have come together to provide clear recommendations for both public and private action that will significantly reduce the threat posed by this criminal enterprise,” reads a press release by the Institute for Security and Technology (IST)

“Ransomware incidents have been growing unchecked, and this economically destructive cybercrime has increasingly led to dangerous, physical consequences. Hospitals, school districts, city governments, and others have found their networks held hostage by malicious actors seeking payouts,” it adds.

The task force will assess the existing solutions to prevent ransomware and identify the gaps in applying solutions to combat the threat. It will also create a roadmap of “concrete objectives and actionable milestones” for high-level decision-makers.

The Ransomware Task Force website will be launched in January 2021 with details regarding membership and leadership roles.