Microsoft rolls out first set of Windows app updates for Windows 11 to Windows Insiders

Microsoft is rolling out the first set of updates for several apps that come included as part of Windows 11 including the Snipping Tool, Calculator, Mail and Calendar apps. These app updates are rolling out initially to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel who can now test these updates.

In Windows 11, both the classic Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch apps have been replaced by a new Snipping Tool app.

Snipping Tool

The Snipping Tool for Windows 11 includes new visuals based on the classic app. It also has added functionality such as the WIN + SHIFT + S keyboard shortcut from Snip & Sketch. “We’re also introducing a new settings page for Snipping Tool,” Dave Grochocki, Senior Program Manager Lead – Windows Inbox Apps explained in a blog post.

Users can also use a WIN + SHIFT + S keyboard shortcut for taking screenshots. The shortcut will bring up the snipping menu with options to choose from including Rectangular Snip, Freeform Snip, Windows Snip, and Fullscreen Snip.

Users will not receive a pop-up notification after a screenshot if they have notifications turned off or has Focus Assist on. The screenshot will still be copied to their clipboard, however. This will be fixed in a future update, Microsoft said.

Users can leverage a range of editing tools after taking the screenshot as available in the Snipping Tool. “Editing tools including for annotations improved cropping, and more to edit your screenshots how you want,” Grochocki added.

Snipping Tool now has a dark mode as well. It will follow the Windows theme. If a user's Windows theme is dark mode, the Snipping Tool will also appear in dark mode.

Users can also choose which theme independently via the new settings page for Snipping Tool.

Calculator app

The Calculator app has also received a redesign. It includes a new app theme setting as well for users to use the app in a theme different from Windows. “Calculator has been rewritten in C# so that more people can contribute to it on GitHub,” Grochocki said. Besides getting a dark mode, the Calculator app has been updated with new features. The Programmer Mode in the app will offer rich functionality that is essential for programming and engineering.

Further, users can also use a graphing mode to plot one or more equations and then analyse the graph to help identify key graph features, like the x- and y- intercepts. The app will also let users convert between more than 100 different units and currencies.

The Mail and Calendar have been updated with a new visual style including rounded corners and other adjustments to make them look and feel part of Windows 11.

Mail and Calendar can also reflect the Windows theme.