Microsoft rolls out first set of Windows app updates for Windows 11 to Windows Insiders

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Microsoft is rolling out the first set of updates for several apps that come included as part of Windows 11 including the Snipping Tool, Calculator, Mail and Calendar apps. These app updates are rolling out initially to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel who can now test these updates.
In Windows 11, both the classic Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch apps have been replaced by a new Snipping Tool app.
The Snipping Tool for Windows 11 includes new visuals based on the classic app. It also has added functionality such as the WIN + SHIFT + S keyboard shortcut from Snip & Sketch. “We’re also introducing a new settings page for Snipping Tool,” Dave Grochocki, Senior Program Manager Lead – Windows Inbox Apps explained in a blog post.
Users can also use a WIN + SHIFT + S keyboard shortcut for taking screenshots. The shortcut will bring up the snipping menu with options to choose from including Rectangular Snip, Freeform Snip, Windows Snip, and Fullscreen Snip.
Also read: Microsoft announces general availability of its Windows 365 cloud service
Users will not receive a pop-up notification after a screenshot if they have notifications turned off or has Focus Assist on. The screenshot will still be copied to their clipboard, however. This will be fixed in a future update, Microsoft said.
Users can leverage a range of editing tools after taking the screenshot as available in the Snipping Tool. “Editing tools including for annotations improved cropping, and more to edit your screenshots how you want,” Grochocki added.
Snipping Tool now has a dark mode as well. It will follow the Windows theme. If a user's Windows theme is dark mode, the Snipping Tool will also appear in dark mode.
Users can also choose which theme independently via the new settings page for Snipping Tool.
The Calculator app has also received a redesign. It includes a new app theme setting as well for users to use the app in a theme different from Windows. “Calculator has been rewritten in C# so that more people can contribute to it on GitHub,” Grochocki said. Besides getting a dark mode, the Calculator app has been updated with new features. The Programmer Mode in the app will offer rich functionality that is essential for programming and engineering.
Further, users can also use a graphing mode to plot one or more equations and then analyse the graph to help identify key graph features, like the x- and y- intercepts. The app will also let users convert between more than 100 different units and currencies.
The Mail and Calendar have been updated with a new visual style including rounded corners and other adjustments to make them look and feel part of Windows 11.
Mail and Calendar can also reflect the Windows theme.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...