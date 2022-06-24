Microsoft rolls out new Xbox, PC gaming performance features in Edge to enhance gamer experience

Microsoft’s Edge is also getting a Clarity Boost to improve Xbox Cloud Gaming, and efficiency mode wherein it will limit PC resources while a game is on. The latest introduction of efficiency mode to Microsoft is the most alluring update to a PC gamer. The update is compatible with both Windows 10 and Windows 11 versions. .

In a report, Verge said Microsoft has also enabled a separate gaming homepage for Edge, that includes gaming news, live streams, Xbox content and access to Xbox Cloud Gaming at one go.

Microsoft also eyes an opportunity to add a mouse and keyboard support for boosting its Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) that enables streaming of Xbox games on TV sets, PCs, smartphones, and other platforms. Microsoft Flight Simulator head Jorg Neumann shared a snippet of the launch rumour in a Developer Q&A Twitch Series video interview in March. The software tech giant is now asking game developers to prepare themselves for some considerable latency improvements on Xbox Cloud Gaming soon, in addition to he mouse, keyboard support.

Microsoft Edge version 103 is compatible with all the latest introductions and updates with regards to the Xbox gaming world. Recently added games to Xbox Game Pass are Shadowrun Returns, Assassin’s Creed origins, OMORI among the few.

In a recent move, Microsoft pulled down Internet Explorer after 27 long years following the launch in 1995.