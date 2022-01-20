Microsoft Surface Pro 8 to launch in India on February 15

Microsoft has announced that the new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will be available in the country from February 15. The new Pro 8 will be available via resellers, retail and online partners. Along with this, the Surface Pro 7+ will also be available from February 15. However, pre-orders for the laptop begin today.

Specifications:

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a 2-in-1 laptop is based on Windows 11 and comes with a 13.00-inch display. The laptop is powered by a quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core processor. The laptop also comes with 8GB RAM.

The laptop-tablet comprises a rear camera with a 10-megapixel camera and 5 megapixels for the front camera. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 packs on 128GB inbuilt storage and was launched in graphite and platinum colors. Under the connectivity options, the laptop includes USB type-C, Wifi, and Bluetooth. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 costs ₹1,04,499 and consists of up to 16 hours of battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 comes with a detachable keyboard and a built-in slim pen. The laptop also features a 120Hz refresh rate. The Surface Pro Signature Keyboard2 provides storage and charging capability for the new Surface Slim Pen 2.

The laptop will be available in India from February 15, 2022.