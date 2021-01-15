Microsoft to let users upload files up to 250GB on SharePoint, Teams, and OneDrive

Microsoft 365 users will soon be able to upload bigger files of up to 250GB.

“Our latest improvement will help increase the upload file size limit for Microsoft 365 from 100 GB to 250 GB—which includes uploads of files into SharePoint, Teams, and OneDrive,” Microsoft announced in a blog post.

The company further said that the change has been made to help users upload and share larger files such as 4K or 8K video files, 3D models, CAD files, or large scientific data sets-with co-workers, clients and peers as remote work and learning increases.

The change will not be limited to businesses and schools but will also be rolled out to users who use their accounts for personal use.

“We’ve achieved the 250 GB limit by optimising storage for upload performance—each file is split into chunks and each piece is encrypted with a unique key. All your files are backed up in Azure Storage, ensuring high availability and performance. You can easily upload and download your large files when you need them, where you need them,” explained Microsoft.

This is the second recent increase in upload file size limit, according to the Verge. The company had increased the limit from 15GB to 100GB in July 2020.

Support for 250 GB file size upload will be rolling out by the end of January, Microsoft said.