Mindtree likely to set up development centre in Kolkata

Mindtree Ltd is likely to set up a large scale development centre in Kolkata which could generate employment opportunities for 15,000-20,000 people over the next four-five years.

According to Debasish Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mindtree, the company has purchased close to 19 acres of land in Kolkata for setting up the centre. The facility would be constructed by L&T.

“We are looking to set up a huge centre which can create employment opportunities for close to 15,000-20,000 people over the next four to five years,” Chatterjee said while delivering his special address at the ICT East conference, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry here on Wednesday.

Digital engineering powerhouse

Mindtree, which aims to become a digital engineering powerhouse, had earlier this year set up a new facility in Kolkata to help develop its digital capabilities. Explaining the reason behind expanding in Kolkata, the company had said that it was a natural choice because of the availability of talent and a good infrastructure. The company has already onboarded close to 1700 people in its Kolkata facility so far. The centre is currently on a rented premises.

Talking about the need to set up a centre in the city, he said, during pandemic atleast 50 per cent of the company’s 700-odd employees from the region expressed their willingness to be stationed in the city.

“It was a no brainer for the board to decide on the need to set up a development centre in the city,” he said.

Moreover, employees in West Bengal have a higher degree of loyalty and stability compared to some of their counterparts in the IT sector, he pointed out.

The company had earlier said that from Kolkata, it would look at providing digital solutioning, consulting, cloud, core modernisation, product engineering, business intelligence and data analytics among other services to some of the world’s largest retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, banking, financial services companies in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.