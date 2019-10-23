Another iPhone SE may be coming soon

When awards divide us
It's typical of the tech world that one gadget barely arrives and settles before everyone starts thinking of the next. Not only is there detailing of Apple's iPhone 12 a month or two after the launch of the iPhone 11 series but a new iPhone SE 2 is awaited. Its main allure: its small size.
For a while now there have been rumours about a second iPhone SE from Apple. In fact, some expected the iPhone SE 2 to have been launched in September, along with the iPhone 11 series, which didn’t happen.
Instead, an iPhone SE 2 is said to be coming early in 2020, perhaps in March. The topic has warmed up ever since well-known Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo released predictions about the device. The SE2 is not expected to come with features that top the iPhone 11 series in any way. Although nothing is known about its design and looks, it’s expected to be like the iPhone 8. The chipset will be the A13 Bionic, used in the iPhone 11 series. There will be 3GB of RAM to go with that. Kuo’s predictions have it that the SE2 will come with a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) antenna which will offer improved network connectivity.The LCP is made of a flexible fire resistant material.
The iPhone SE 2 is rumoured to start at a price of $399 for a 64GB model. There are already estimates of how much it will sell by the end of 2020: 30 million units.
The 4-inch iPhone SE first launched in 2016, its tiny size a sheer relief to those who wanted a phone for its basic original functions (remember calling?) rather than the almost-tablet devices that seemed to demand more involvement by their sheer intimidating size.
Today there are barely any small phones to be found and users feel nostalgic over the little iPhone SE. Those who typically carry two phones think a smaller but premium device would be rather nice. Whether the demand for a miniature iPhone is enough to make business sense or not, is unknown.
