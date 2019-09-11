Apple’s biggest surprise: More aggressive device and services pricing

Done in by discounts?
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Apple Inc.’s biggest surprise at its keynote address on Tuesday was not a new feature, device, or service, but an aggressive pricing strategy that’s a departure for the premium electronics maker.
The iPhone 11 starts at $699, down from the iPhone XRs $749 price last year. The XR stays in the line-up for $599, a $150 decrease for a phone that’s only a year old. That’s one of the biggest year-over-year reductions in iPhone history.
The biggest news from the Apple launch was the price cut for iPhone 11, Chris Caso, an analyst at Raymond James & Associates, wrote in a note to investors. We view this as an admission that Apple stretched too far with the price points at last years launch.
Read also: Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV
The iPhone 8 from 2017 now costs $449, also down $150, while the Apple Watch Series 3 from the same year saw its price drop to $199 from $279. That should help Apple better compete with Fitbit Inc.
Apple became one of the world’s most valuable companies by designing innovative consumer hardware and charging a lot for the gadgets. However, it has struggled to maintain once-frenzied demand for the iPhone. Most Western and Chinese consumers already own a smartphone and are reluctant to upgrade due to a lack of breakthrough features and cheaper alternatives. Researcher IDC expects industry shipments to slip 2.2% in 2019, the third year of declines. It sees iPhone shipments down 15% this year.
Lowering prices may encourage more people to upgrade iPhones sooner while luring new users for a growing digital subscriptions business. Apple shares rose 1.2% to $216.70 in New York on Tuesday, the highest close since early November.
Many of the users who purchase lower-priced devices will eventually become customers of Apple services, said Jitesh Ubrani, a research manager at IDC. They’ve shown they can do this in the past with hardware: If you bought an iPhone you were likely to buy an iPad or AirPods.
It will likely be harder for Apple to make this type of connection between its devices and new services. That’s partly because there are so many existing digital service providers and their offerings already work well on iPhones and other Apple devices, Ubrani said.
Apple is tackling this challenge with aggressive pricing, too. The Apple Arcade gaming service is $4.99 a month, roughly half the cost of Apple Music and Apple News+.
Read more: Apple unveils $4.99/month streaming TV service, new iPhones
The $4.99 monthly cost of Apples upcoming TV+ video streaming service surprised many analysts and undercuts Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc.s Prime Video, and the Disney+ offering. And when people buy an iPhone and iPad, a Mac or an Apple TV, they get a free year of TV+, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said.
Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, called the TV+ price a show stopper and said the move should help Apple gain more subscribers.
With an installed base of 900 million active iPhones worldwide we believe Cook & Co. have an opportunity to gain 100 million consumers on the streaming front in the next 3-4 years, Ives wrote in a note to investors.
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
A healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Sustainability of performance in the coming quarters is critical to the sector
Better prices and lower inventory carrying cost make fundamentally strong stocks a good choice
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Apollo Micro Systems at current levels. The stock ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports