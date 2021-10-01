Asus launches new VivoBook K15 OLED laptop in India

Asus has expanded its consumer laptop portfolio in India with the launch of its new VivoBook K15 OLED. This is ASUS’s first VivoBook line-up with OLED display in India.

Designed especially for Gen Z users, the laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full HD OLED panel. It has a three-sided NanoEdge display, 5.75 mm bezel and an 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio

The new VivoBook series runs on the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics, and comes in four CPU variants – Intel i3, Intel i5, Intel i7 and AMD R5.

The device can support FHD gameplay at up to 60 fps, with better battery life and mobility with the latest 11th Gen processors, the brand said.

It is equipped with a 42 Wh Li-ion battery (3-cells).

The new ASUS VivoBook series also features ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology (AIPT) that sets the power limit value of the processor from 15 to 28 watts, to improve performance. AIPT also dynamically adjusts power consumption according to the loading status and temperature, to optimise power consumption efficiency, the brand said.

Price and availability

The products will be available at a special price during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale from October 3. Flipkart Plus Members will have early access to the range from October 2. Select models will also be sold across ASUS’ offline retail partners - ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.

The VivoBook K15 OLED K513 i3-1115G4 variant with 8GB RAM and 256 GB PCIe SSD storage in Indie Black and Transparent Silver colour will be available online on Flipkart and Amazon and at Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital offline channels for ₹46,990. The special price during the big billion days sale from October 3 to October 10 is ₹45,990.

The i5-1135G7 variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB+256GB PCIe SSD storage will be available in transparent silver colour on Flipkart at ₹68,990. It's special price during the sale is set at ₹66,990.

The i5-1135G7 variant with 8GB RAM and 1+256G PCIe storage in Transparent Silver and Indie Black will go on sale in offline channels, including Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital at ₹65,990.

The i7-1165G7 variant with 16GB RAM and 512 PCIe SSD storage in Indie Black will go on sale online on Amazon and at Asus Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital for ₹81,990.

The variant powered by a R5-5500U processor with 8G GB RAM and 1+256G storage will go on sale on Flipkart for ₹62,990. The special price during the sale is set at ₹59,990.